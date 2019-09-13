State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Lowered Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $544,863; Cadence Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) by $1.67 Million as Share Price Rose

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 6,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 87,619 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00M, down from 94,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 2.19 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 20,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 40,284 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, down from 60,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $876.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.48. About 256,686 shares traded or 57.28% up from the average. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL, IMPAX; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $15.97 million for 13.73 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANIP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Guggenheim Starts ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.76 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $173,240 was made by HAUGHEY THOMAS on Wednesday, May 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold ANIP shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 10.11% more from 7.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,806 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 6,508 shares. Thb Asset Management holds 89,305 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc reported 24,805 shares. Phocas Financial owns 127,391 shares. 6,549 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Co invested in 4,079 shares. D E Shaw & Comm holds 0% or 15,357 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 16,871 shares. Miles Incorporated accumulated 2,771 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Violich Capital Mgmt, California-based fund reported 3,240 shares. Rice Hall James And Llc invested 0.07% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Kentucky-based Regent Investment Ltd Liability has invested 1.04% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 5,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mangrove Partners owns 549,401 shares.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bg Staffing Inc by 52,248 shares to 127,225 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 12,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,956 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 4,404 shares to 26,162 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 8,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.52% or 3.12 million shares. Mitchell Cap Management Co owns 27,095 shares. First Business Serv Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). British Columbia Investment Management owns 228,978 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0.18% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Comerica Bancshares has 132,852 shares. Smithfield Tru has 1,809 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd owns 6,950 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity, a California-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 228,592 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 586,604 shares. Moreover, Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 60,947 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc stated it has 224,807 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 2.42% or 385,830 shares. Axa reported 671,600 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $761.54 million for 14.80 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.