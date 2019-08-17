State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Lifted By $2.67 Million Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake; Shorts at Simmons First National (SFNC) Raised By 13.88%

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 72.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue acquired 15,244 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 9.35%. The State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 36,282 shares with $6.36M value, up from 21,038 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $17.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $150.31. About 853,134 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) had an increase of 13.88% in short interest. SFNC’s SI was 2.22M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.88% from 1.95 million shares previously. With 425,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC)’s short sellers to cover SFNC’s short positions. The stock increased 3.65% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 1.04 million shares traded or 145.53% up from the average. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 14.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q Net $51.3M; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL REPORTS PRICING OF $330M 2028 SUB NOTES; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Names Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Steve Massanelli As Investor; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q CORE EPS 57C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $135.0 MLN, UP 86.5 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP- PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $330 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 16/03/2018 KBRA Assigns Senior Unsecured Debt Rating of BBB+ to Simmons First National Corporation; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.57

Among 2 analysts covering Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rockwell Automation Inc has $21500 highest and $15900 lowest target. $182.33’s average target is 21.30% above currents $150.31 stock price. Rockwell Automation Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 12,450 shares. Old Natl Bankshares In owns 1,363 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 2.23% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 9,130 shares. Waters Parkerson & Communication Limited Co accumulated 170,100 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,295 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 27,833 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fayerweather Charles holds 5,967 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested in 1,220 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Of Vermont holds 848 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 72,208 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 253 shares.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 2,803 shares to 35,931 valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 40,735 shares and now owns 94,776 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation Pressured As Short-Cycle Headwinds Spread – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. The Company’s deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. The firm provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending.

Among 2 analysts covering Simmons 1st Nat’l (NASDAQ:SFNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Simmons 1st Nat’l has $31 highest and $29 lowest target. $30’s average target is 20.10% above currents $24.98 stock price. Simmons 1st Nat’l had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by DA Davidson. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens.

More notable recent Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Simmons Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:SFNC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Simmons Bank Names Chief Digital Officer Nasdaq:SFNC – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Simmons First National (SFNC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Simmons First National Corporation Declares $0.16 Per Share Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $451,553 activity. 13,518 shares were bought by MAKRIS GEORGE JR, worth $329,603.