State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Lifted Atmos Energy (ATO) Position by $835,584; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increases Holding in Colgate (CL)

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 70.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 8,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,755 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 11,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $107.92. About 604,276 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 150,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.44M, up from 935,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 2.48 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Transom Capital, GTCR, Palladium, Volkswagen, Ford, Hillenbrand – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank reported 187,415 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Insur accumulated 418,450 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor reported 31,586 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 2,484 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 72,330 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Paragon Cap Ltd reported 21,968 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 2.80 million shares. Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.27% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Barnett And Commerce Incorporated reported 5,421 shares stake. Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 38,219 shares. Windsor Limited Liability owns 3,995 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Horizon Invs Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Manhattan Company reported 0.07% stake.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telefonica Adr (NYSE:TEF) by 576,060 shares to 3.59M shares, valued at $30.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itauunibanadr P (NYSE:ITUB) by 725,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishs Msci Em (EEM).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) CEO Michael Haefner on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Atmos Energy Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atmos Energy to develop salt dome storage in east Texas – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BanColombia S.A. (CIB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NorthStar Realty +5.2% on addition to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 7,388 shares to 110,874 shares, valued at $14.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,224 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).