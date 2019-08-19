State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Increases Stake in Corelogic (CLGX); Consolidated Edison (ED) Shareholder Ameritas Investment Partners Has Cut Position

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 126.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 11,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The institutional investor held 21,294 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $792,000, up from 9,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 157,920 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 16/04/2018 – Symbility’s Annual General Meeting To Be Held June 21, 2018; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Didn’t Provide All of the Required Data and Info by the Deadlines in the Order; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q EPS 34c; 15/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Net $28.3M; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: Feb. Early-Stage Delinquencies Rate 2.1%; 01/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Up Again in March, This Time by 7 Percent; 13/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Increased Slightly in December But Serious Delinquency and Foreclosure Inventory Rates Declined Year Over Year; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Rev $444.9M; 10/04/2018 – CORELOGIC REPORTS EARLY-STAGE DELINQUENCIES DECLINED IN JAN

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 56.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 8,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 6,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, down from 14,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $88.11. About 465,315 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors

