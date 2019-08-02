State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Increased Position in Dollar Gen New (DG) by $372,946 as Stock Rose; As Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Valuation Rose, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Upped Holding by $3.12 Million

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) by 95.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 66 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.56% . The institutional investor held 135 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 69 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Huron Consulting Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.73. About 14,387 shares traded. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 39.52% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – HURN SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.10 TO $2.40, EST. $2.24; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Sees FY Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.40; 15/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Huron Consulting; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 1% of Huron Consulting; 29/03/2018 – HURON AMENDS & EXTENDS SR SECURED CREDIT LINE; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Rev $193.7M; 09/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING GROUP HOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE PAY; 29/03/2018 – HURON CONSULTING GROUP-AMENDED INCREASES ALLOWABLE AMOUNT OF INCREASES TO REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT/NEW/ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS FROM $100 MLN TO $150 MLN

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 3,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 139,278 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, up from 136,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $132.38. About 296,705 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold HURN shares while 38 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.03 million shares or 0.29% less from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Berkom And Associates Inc holds 2.15% or 1.43 million shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Aristotle Boston Limited Liability invested in 0.28% or 113,604 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,330 shares stake. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 452,651 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp holds 51,191 shares. 24,993 are held by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Plc holds 17,990 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 2.09 million shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 2,473 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Inc holds 6,143 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 41,100 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 232 shares to 5,125 shares, valued at $568.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 27 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Etf.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 51,692 shares to 170,128 shares, valued at $15.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,570 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,168 are owned by Utah Retirement. Canandaigua State Bank Tru invested in 18,640 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability holds 136,785 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.07% or 787,512 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 241,072 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bristol John W & Incorporated Ny holds 1.64% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 501,151 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Horrell Capital Management Incorporated has invested 1.9% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 21,900 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.1% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 10,004 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 5,419 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. King Wealth holds 4,756 shares. Haverford Tru Communication stated it has 391,665 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 380,967 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.