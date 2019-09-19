State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Increased Its Position in Berkley W R (WRB) by $689,455; General Electric Co (GE) Stake Raised by Dowling & Yahnke Llc

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 33,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 151,292 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 117,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 25.84 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO JOHN FLANNERY COMMENTS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – Immelt had 72% pay cut after plunging profits hit GE; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT IS SAID TO HIRE GE CAPITAL’S ADAM JOHNSON; 07/03/2018 – GE REPRESENTATIVE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Cooling Breakthrough to Deliver Maximum Performance at High Temperatures; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT; 26/03/2018 – GE POWER – CO & FIELDCORE SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED METAHARA SUGAR FACTORY IN ETHIOPIA, 7 MONTHS AFTER SEVERE DAMAGE TO PLANT BY A THUNDERSTORM; 22/05/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 09/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business – sources (Reuters) – General Electric Co

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 53.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 10,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,513 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 19,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 278,981 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $50,700 worth of stock was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. $279,036 worth of stock was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chatham Cap Grp Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stock Yards Bank & Trust reported 45,574 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Advisors Nc stated it has 67,567 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth invested in 3,808 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Exchange Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Financial In stated it has 38,792 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 79,669 are held by Spinnaker Tru. Fincl Architects Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 51,542 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 0.18% stake. 133,505 are held by Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp. Gagnon Ltd Company reported 13,746 shares. Smith Moore And invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Northside Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 38,321 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric And Financial Engineering: One More Time – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: The PK AirFinance Sale Could Energize Bulls – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GE: Uncertainty Remains a Huge Concern – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank not buying GE fraud report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: A Review Of The Markopolos Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 8,280 shares to 117,619 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,729 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).