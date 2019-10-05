State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Holds Holding in Atmos Energy (ATO); Oracle Investment Management Has Cut Its Quidel (QDEL) Stake by $6.98 Million

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59.32. About 110,062 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 73.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 14,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 34,283 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, up from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $113.14. About 386,475 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 16,123 shares to 81,482 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 14,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,944 shares, and cut its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 804,600 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 772,086 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco invested 0.05% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Zacks Inv Mngmt owns 14,675 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 6 are held by Parkside Financial Bank And. Colony Gru Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,230 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 28,684 shares. Amp Cap Ltd reported 0.19% stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 21,070 shares. Dean Inv Associate Limited Com has 0.15% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Eaton Vance owns 88,617 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 88,674 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited has 27,933 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% or 99,169 shares.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Middleby Stock Dropped 10% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atmos Energy’s (ATO) CEO Mike Haefner on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Gained 54% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Share Price Has Gained 33% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Oracle Investment Management Inc, which manages about $877.33 million and $464.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 4.15M shares to 4.36M shares, valued at $99.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 392,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold QDEL shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.10% more from 35.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The accumulated 0% or 22,036 shares. 44,372 are held by Gam Holdings Ag. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.16% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 237,301 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 55,339 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York invested in 10,830 shares. 3,172 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company. Swiss State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Asset Mgmt One Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 6,300 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,432 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 49,349 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 3,625 shares. Century reported 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 15,372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.56 million are owned by Fred Alger.

More notable recent Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Quidel (QDEL) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Quidel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Quidel (QDEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quidel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 21, 2018.