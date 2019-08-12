State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Holding in Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Has Upped by $333,494; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Decreased Its Holding

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $96.25. About 2.21M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 4,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 15,318 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 11,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $67.28. About 280,799 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,500 shares to 456,638 shares, valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (CSJ) by 28,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 11.91 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones invested in 0.14% or 10,409 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd owns 43,470 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Bb&T owns 0.41% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 210,748 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co Limited holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,900 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors owns 0.29% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 16,910 shares. Colonial Tru reported 10,125 shares. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company reported 20,170 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Moreover, Markston Interest Limited Liability Co has 1.46% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 113,649 shares. The New York-based M&T National Bank has invested 0.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 14,072 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 4,336 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 401 shares. Da Davidson And Co stated it has 29,997 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Horrell Capital Management accumulated 31,313 shares.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15,012 shares to 193,657 shares, valued at $14.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 35,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,777 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).