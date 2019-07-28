State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Holding in Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Has Boosted by $1.33 Million as Share Value Declined; Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Shares Declined While Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Increased Stake by $5.29 Million

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 80.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 79,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,410 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97 million, up from 98,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 387,363 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 45.54% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 73,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 231,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 157,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 5.27 million shares traded or 25.35% up from the average. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated LP owns 417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 2.99 million shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 31,973 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 24,434 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability stated it has 20,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp reported 57.04 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Texas Yale Cap Corp invested 0.12% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). California Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 0.06% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Bamco Incorporated Ny has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Td Asset Management has 45,036 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 29,991 shares to 526,948 shares, valued at $25.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 12,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,442 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $330,660 activity.

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Medical Properties Trust Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $900.0 Million of 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “All Lights Flashing Green For Medical Properties Trust – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medical Properties Trust sees more acquisitions in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, Dish, T-Mobile, Sprint, Morgan Stanley, Francisco Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/16/2019: AGIO, MGNX, NTEC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Agios Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:AGIO – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Down 8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Agios Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:AGIO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2018.