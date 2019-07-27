State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Upped Its Stake in Keycorp New (KEY) as Market Value Declined; V3 Capital Management LP Decreased Its Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Holding as Valuation Rose

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 482,097 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 88.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 137,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 292,140 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 155,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 7.60M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Employers Holdings (EIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 704,110 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $51.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesis Healthcare Inc (SKH) by 594,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

