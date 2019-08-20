State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Raised Its Bb&T (BBT) Holding by $1.88 Million; Greystone Managed Investments Increases Stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 225,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 698,156 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.09M, up from 472,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 1.17 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS TO ADJUST ALUMINIUM GUIDANCE POST SMELTER SALE; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – SALE INCLUDES RIO TINTO’S 82.0 PER CENT INTEREST IN HAIL CREEK OPERATING MINE AND ITS 71.2 PER CENT INTEREST IN VALERIA PROJECT; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Swiss seize bank accounts amid probe linked to Rio Tinto Mongolia mine; 06/03/2018 Rio Tinto, 2 former execs move for dismissal of SEC fraud charges; 17/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO GRANTED AUTOHAUL ACCREDITATION BY RAIL REGULATOR-RIO.AX; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Launch Elysis Joint Venture; 24/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO predicts ‘common sense would prevail’ amid escalating trade tensions; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Downgrades IOC 2018 Output Guidance to 10.3M-11.3M Tons; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Target Price Lifted 3.1% to A$84.01/Share by Morgans

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 40,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 188,515 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 147,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 910,272 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rio Tinto declares $1.51/ADS interim dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rio Tinto reports decline in H1 net profit but announces $1B special dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rio Tinto Poised To Climb Beyond $70 – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Is Rio Tinto Set To Increase Its Global Iron Ore Market Share As Vale Falters? – Forbes” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Rio Tinto Stock Rose a Hefty 28% in the First Six Months of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 216,865 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $44.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,327 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 19,211 shares to 226,778 shares, valued at $18.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 8,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,703 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

