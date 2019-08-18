State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Lowered Metlife (MET) Stake by $530,838; Market Value Rose; Jag Capital Management Decreased Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Position by $10.26 Million as Stock Price Declined

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 12,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 123,883 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, down from 136,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 7.15 million shares traded or 48.99% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 81.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 39,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 9,055 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 48,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $234.95. About 644,279 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Closes at Record High as CEO Prepares His Exit; 08/05/2018 – Newton Daily: NCSD sticks with Domino’s for concession pizza; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND UP 16.7% TO 5.25P; 03/04/2018 – The Week (IN): Domino’s pizza’s parent firm pulled up for not passing on GST benefits to customers; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L TOTAL DIV 9 PENCE/SHR; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC SAYS FY UK SYSTEM SALES UP 8.6 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 23/05/2018 – Domino’s Awards ‘World’s Fastest Pizza Maker’; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 145,139 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.26% or 13,102 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 0.05% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 691,399 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 400 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) invested in 10,025 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Company reported 91,935 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab reported 1,759 shares. Moreover, Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 10,782 shares. Great Lakes holds 860 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 4,838 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Navellier And accumulated 843 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,257 shares to 53,061 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 192,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94M for 28.51 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff Phelps holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 10,620 shares. Jolley Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 92,565 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.17% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 503,175 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 0.31% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 52,461 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division has invested 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Sterling Cap Ltd has invested 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.11% stake. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insur Com has invested 0.19% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Amg Funds Limited Liability Corp owns 10,569 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability holds 0% or 674 shares in its portfolio. Windsor Mngmt Limited Liability, Arizona-based fund reported 11,896 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 137,017 shares to 292,140 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Natl Ins Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 3,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc.