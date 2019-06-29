State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Lowered Its Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $510,510; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Cacti Asset Management Decreased Position by $332,000

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 771,698 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.18 million, down from 775,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.85. About 44.55M shares traded or 307.46% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 11/04/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: MERCK & CIE [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1960 – 2018-04-11; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. CITES NSCLC DATA IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 03/05/2018 – Moderna Therapeutics received an additional $125 million in funding through an expanded partnership with Merck around a personalized cancer vaccine; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,458 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 41,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $282.21. About 2.63M shares traded or 29.98% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 15,829 shares to 470,521 shares, valued at $25.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 18.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.27 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.