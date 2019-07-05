State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Holding; Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 9.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 32,761 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 297,208 shares with $18.49 million value, down from 329,969 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $163.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – CITIGROUP’S COMMODITIES STRATEGIST TRACY LIAO SPEAKS IN PERTH; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 08/05/2018 – SOFI IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER CITIGROUP EXEC RICHARD GARSIDE; 06/03/2018 – PSA PEUP.PA : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING ON PSA PEUP.PA TO NEUTRAL VS SELL; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere; 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 16 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 14 decreased and sold their stakes in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund. The investment managers in our database reported: 2.82 million shares, down from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,145 are held by Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated. Mount Vernon Associate Md holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 21,417 shares. Nwq Inv Management Lc stated it has 2.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Northern Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 31.11M shares. First Republic reported 539,406 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.42% or 218,876 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Ltd stated it has 11,785 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 112,435 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston has invested 1.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Steinberg Glob Asset Management invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 25,694 shares in its portfolio. Consolidated Inv Ltd invested in 2.29% or 73,742 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj reported 11,985 shares stake. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc (Wy) stated it has 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.64% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) stake by 17,353 shares to 34,159 valued at $907,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) stake by 11,657 shares and now owns 32,307 shares. Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 8 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research given on Wednesday, January 16. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 15.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: STZ, C, UBER – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Contrarian Dividend Stocks to Buy With the Market Fully Valued – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Behavox Wants To Use Machine Learning To Mine Your Company’s Data And Make Employees More Efficient – Benzinga” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $359.30 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 33,592 shares traded. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) has risen 4.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500.