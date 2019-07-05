State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Lowered Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) as Market Valuation Declined; Jag Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.35 Million

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 1,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.55 million, down from 15,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 30/05/2018 – Honor 7C First Flash Sale Begins on 31st May, 12 Noon on Amazon; 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’; 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors; 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS; 15/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Media companies score as the Supreme Court allows legal sports gambling Plus, Amazon makes a move to increase diversity on its board; Lyft claims 35 percent of the U.S. ride-share market; and inside NYC’s crypto conference; 18/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon Alexa takes aim at on-the-move infotainment with Echo speakers for cars; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 1,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,303 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, down from 13,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $470.16. About 184,511 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61,726 shares to 233,797 shares, valued at $27.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 23,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 EPS, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.05 million for 18.45 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 52,391 shares to 61,054 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itt Inc by 9,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

