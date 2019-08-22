State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Lowered By $1.94 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake; Edgar Lomax Co Has Lowered Pfizer Com (PFE) Position By $3.30 Million

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 5.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 72,033 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 1.17M shares with $32.29 million value, down from 1.24M last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $250.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 46.14 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 21/03/2018 – BOFA FINDS `CORE CAUSE’ OF LOSS WAS OUTSIDE OF THE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Overall Credit Quality Remains Strong Across Consumer, Commercial Portfolios; 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs; 14/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination suit that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York state court, according to a lawyer representing him; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Edgar Lomax Co decreased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgar Lomax Co sold 78,525 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Edgar Lomax Co holds 1.49M shares with $63.39 million value, down from 1.57M last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $192.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 17.43M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 14,988 shares to 32,281 valued at $13.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) stake by 11,531 shares and now owns 18,786 shares. Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 39,459 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 0.26% or 69,248 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 44.08 million shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Bowling Management Limited Com has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Schaller Invest Grp Inc accumulated 9,908 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 314,745 are owned by Howe Rusling. Tru Of Virginia Va accumulated 29,797 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Financial Counselors accumulated 105,675 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,964 are held by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Com Oh. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj invested in 0.03% or 35,500 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 11,769 shares. Addison Cap stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 1.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 29.60% above currents $26.93 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Wood upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.76 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Group accumulated 0.8% or 92,384 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id owns 13,767 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 659,027 shares. Bennicas And Associate Inc has invested 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Regions has 0.77% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aqr Management Limited Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 24.84 million shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs holds 1.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 207,069 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.8% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0.44% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Griffin Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Argent Tru Communication holds 294,113 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 2.54M shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsr LP has 0.4% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4.69M shares. Moreover, Perritt Mngmt has 0.27% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 16,832 shares. Daiwa Group Inc holds 296,000 shares.