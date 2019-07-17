State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Decreased Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake by $374,419; As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Trimmed Position

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 21,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,113 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, down from 165,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.82. About 11.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 2% VS 2.3%; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 14/03/2018 – Signa Sports plans stock market listing in Frankfurt; 01/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S KALVARIA SAYS THERE’S MORE POTENTIAL FOR CASH SALES; 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 12,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,442 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 150,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 11.09M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmadr (TKPYY) by 139,000 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $60.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) by 7,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Amn Healthcare (NYSE:AHS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh invested in 0.33% or 8,423 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 1,269 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 5,612 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc owns 13,802 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5.49 million shares. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs owns 4,312 shares. Pinnacle Ltd owns 20,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bluefin Trading Lc holds 109,915 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 2.03% or 21,417 shares in its portfolio. Masters Capital Ltd has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lsv Asset Mgmt has 1.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13.51M shares. 12.39 million were reported by Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Limited Liability Co. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com reported 10,180 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc reported 0.11% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 356,952 shares. Macquarie Gru reported 23.29 million shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 2.60 million shares. 32,970 are held by Daiwa. Price Michael F holds 0.05% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Lp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 457,968 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.04% or 224,689 shares. New York-based Epoch Invest has invested 0.09% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.52% or 591,778 shares. Ls Inv Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 245,069 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 2,783 shares. Paloma Prns Management owns 41,712 shares. Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.11% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 12,228 shares to 90,088 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 27,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $253.45 million for 18.78 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.