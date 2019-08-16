State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Decreased By $2.12 Million Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; Shorts at Metlife (MET) Lowered By 3.53%

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 11.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 26,439 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 201,365 shares with $16.23M value, down from 227,804 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $93.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.98. About 9.15 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) had a decrease of 3.53% in short interest. MET’s SI was 9.91M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.53% from 10.28M shares previously. With 4.53 million avg volume, 2 days are for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)’s short sellers to cover MET’s short positions. The SI to Metlife Inc’s float is 1.23%. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 7.15M shares traded or 51.09% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5200 highest and $47 lowest target. $49’s average target is 9.55% above currents $44.73 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MetLife, Inc. shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 292 are held by Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Argentiere Ag invested 0.34% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 18,870 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Company reported 32,906 shares. Oakworth Capital reported 837 shares. Altfest L J holds 3,600 shares. Westpac invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 47,005 were reported by Marathon Capital Mgmt. Pacific Global Inv Co owns 0.65% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 69,066 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.92 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.04% or 55,964 shares. Georgia-based Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 1.45% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.11% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Laurion Mngmt L P stated it has 301,600 shares.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $41.89 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 7.37 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills State Bank And Trust Company holds 0.13% or 6,201 shares in its portfolio. 29,855 were accumulated by Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Incorporated Limited Com invested in 14,701 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited reported 1,131 shares. Profund Lc holds 1.65% or 426,604 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0.44% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 17,036 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0.54% or 4.38M shares. Moreover, Leuthold Ltd has 0.62% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has 414,823 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Etrade Management Limited Liability Company owns 77,786 shares. Stifel Fin Corp holds 0.51% or 2.25 million shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank owns 1.41% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 110,068 shares. Scotia owns 109,490 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 6.94 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 15,446 shares to 25,103 valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Linde Plc stake by 2,278 shares and now owns 82,673 shares. Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 33.90% above currents $62.98 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $90 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, March 13. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets.