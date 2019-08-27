State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Cut Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) as Stock Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Holder Pinnacle Advisory Group Has Trimmed Its Holding

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 14,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 7.29 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 5,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 46,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 51,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 1.97 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Cognios Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.07% or 16,100 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,033 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Finance Ltd Llc holds 57,948 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.21% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 18,685 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 59,210 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.4% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Conning stated it has 73,388 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 201,427 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Financial Service accumulated 291 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim And Company has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 3,735 shares. Koshinski Asset Management invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.61 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lenox Wealth invested in 0% or 85 shares.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 196,378 shares to 439,268 shares, valued at $20.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 3,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $498,873 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 400 were reported by Ckw Fin Grp. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc has 32,615 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Sabal reported 406,029 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 1.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Envestnet Asset Inc owns 1.58 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Burney reported 176,058 shares stake. Country Club Trust Co Na holds 164,296 shares. Planning Advsrs invested in 18,967 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Strategic Advsr Limited Company has 7,534 shares. Raub Brock Management LP reported 8,882 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.59% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Connors Investor Serv has 207,852 shares. Montag A Assocs has 0.93% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 124,208 shares. Paradigm Ltd holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 22,478 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa holds 33,940 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.