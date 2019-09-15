State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Cut Its Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $9.03 Million; Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Shareholder Hawkeye Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.21M market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 325,486 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 39.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 73,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 112,339 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.86M, down from 185,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.94 million shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $79.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15M for 5.32 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 13,505 shares to 269,680 shares, valued at $23.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 36,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

