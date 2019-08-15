State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Boosted Stake in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) as Share Price Rose; As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Decreased by $2.30 Million Its Holding

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 378,578 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.85B; 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL; 16/04/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Definitive Sales Agreement; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 14/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 95.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 12,447 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 6,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $164.13. About 72,652 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 22,235 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natixis holds 7,483 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Prescott Group Incorporated Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,000 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Clean Yield holds 10 shares. Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Stevens Ltd Partnership has 0.12% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 22,501 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,304 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Qs Investors Lc holds 0.01% or 3,992 shares in its portfolio. 90,099 were accumulated by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp. Magnetar Fin Llc has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Sg Americas Ltd stated it has 5,323 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 29,991 shares to 526,948 shares, valued at $25.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,983 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 87,761 shares. 1.05 million are held by Westfield Capital Ltd Partnership. Principal Fincl Group Inc stated it has 1.12 million shares. 690 are held by Dorsey Wright And Assoc. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 102,813 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 7,700 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 23,776 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 33,960 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 9,967 shares. Epoch Inv Ptnrs stated it has 0.05% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 1.96M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc invested in 45 shares. Art Advisors Lc holds 0.04% or 13,598 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 5,937 shares. 74,230 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag.