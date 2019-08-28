State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Decreased Holding in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by $909,036 as Stock Price Rose; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Lowered Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Position as Valuation Rose

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 29.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 23,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 57,055 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 80,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 823,544 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell’s CEO Denise Morrison Steps Down as Consumer Tastes Shift (Video); 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.90; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – QTRLY GLOBAL BISCUITS AND SNACKS SALES INCREASED 35 PERCENT TO $862 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Reorganizes to Find New Food Opportunities, Shore Up Core Business; 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES LUCA MIGNINI COO; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO. REPORTS CEO TRANSITION PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Soup: With Hilado’s Election, Campbell’s Board Will Consist of 13 Members; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: IMPORT TARIFFS WILL WEIGH ON MARGINS IN FISCAL ’19

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 277,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 16.80M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 billion, down from 17.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.44. About 619,131 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 7,030 shares to 8,780 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl owns 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 1,000 shares. 7,142 are held by Wesbanco Bancshares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Llc invested in 850 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Incorporated Inc accumulated 16,729 shares. 89,710 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Beutel Goodman And Ltd reported 2.96 million shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Price Michael F has 1.37% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Cwm Ltd reported 839 shares. Gideon Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.23% or 17,016 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Oppenheimer & Incorporated owns 75,893 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp accumulated 173,832 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Nomura Asset Ltd holds 72,290 shares.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPB’s profit will be $123.47 million for 25.49 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 388,053 shares to 838,890 shares, valued at $64.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 107,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78 million for 14.51 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.