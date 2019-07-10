State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Boosted Its Holding in Franklin Res (BEN) by $1.40 Million; Awm Investment Company Increases Position in Neophotonics (NPTN)

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 85,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.42 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19 million, up from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 667,831 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 6.08% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 42,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,459 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 70,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 1.12 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,596 shares to 180,934 shares, valued at $16.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 5,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,053 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa accumulated 6,240 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus invested in 160,918 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Williams Jones Assocs Limited Co holds 6,965 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com accumulated 126,949 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Loews accumulated 6,486 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank has 11,261 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Company invested in 454,899 shares. Adirondack owns 150 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 1% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 199,408 shares. Asset invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Bessemer Gp Incorporated stated it has 2,898 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Retail Bank reported 11,987 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York accumulated 116,989 shares. Srb invested in 0.07% or 22,222 shares. Anchor Advsr Ltd Company reported 654,082 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Citadel Lc has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 473,989 shares. Moreover, Spark Mgmt Llc has 0.03% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) or 149,169 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd owns 36,115 shares. Millennium Ltd owns 1.20M shares. Northern Tru accumulated 381,195 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 325,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0.01% stake. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 31,690 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited reported 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Gp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 2,662 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Century Companies reported 105,820 shares.

