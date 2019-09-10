State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Boosted Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Position; Centene Del (CNC) Position Has Lifted by York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 41.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 6,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 21,469 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 15,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 1.17M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 406,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 716,442 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.04M, up from 310,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 4.35M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 21,833 shares to 169,065 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 4,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,918 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Llc holds 0% or 223 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 160,000 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 4,373 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 18,446 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 623,390 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.24% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). First Quadrant LP Ca has 10,786 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,653 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,606 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Prudential Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 157,112 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 48,278 shares. Huntington Bancorporation reported 7 shares.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextdecade Corp by 618,338 shares to 57.87 million shares, valued at $251.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 705,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,295 shares, and cut its stake in Willscot Corp.