State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Boosted Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position; Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) SI Decreased By 0.8%

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) had a decrease of 0.8% in short interest. IRTC’s SI was 4.71M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.8% from 4.75 million shares previously. With 344,900 avg volume, 14 days are for Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s short sellers to cover IRTC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 177,186 shares traded. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has risen 11.22% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical IRTC News: 02/05/2018 – IRhythm Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $128.5M-$133.5M; 10/03/2018 – Zio by iRhythm Shown to Improve Detection of Previously Undiagnosed Atrial Fibrillation; 16/05/2018 – JAMA Cardiology publishes RHYTHM Study Revealing Link Between Total AF Burden and Stroke Risk; 02/05/2018 – IRhythm Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 10/03/2018 – IRTC: ZIO IMPROVES DETECTION OF UNDIAGNOSED ATRIAL FIBRILLATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ iRhythm Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRTC); 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in iRhythm; 10/04/2018 – iRhythm Technologies Appoints UCLA and Cedars-Sinai Professor C. Noel Bairey Merz, M.D. to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 02/05/2018 – IRhythm Technologies 1Q Rev $30.6M

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) stake by 141.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue acquired 15,598 shares as Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)’s stock declined 8.14%. The State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 26,621 shares with $1.18M value, up from 11,023 last quarter. Assured Guaranty Ltd now has $4.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 587,387 shares traded or 5.23% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. It currently has negative earnings.

