State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $445.81 Million; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Sentiment Is 1.12

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 263 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 235 cut down and sold equity positions in Dollar Tree Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 217.41 million shares, up from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Dollar Tree Inc in top ten positions increased from 17 to 18 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 189 Increased: 173 New Position: 90.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 40.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company acquired 3.81M shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 13.20M shares with $1.56B value, up from 9.39M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 9.52M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.71% or 914,963 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Delaware-based Riverhead Management Ltd Co has invested 1.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati invested in 4.44% or 932,950 shares. Richard C Young & Limited, Rhode Island-based fund reported 47,957 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo stated it has 2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Prns holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.24M shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Donaldson Capital Mngmt has invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guild Invest Mgmt has 1.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,680 shares. Huntington National Bank reported 1.16 million shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Llc owns 2.12M shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Mathes reported 37,173 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 644,447 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 9.21% above currents $135.09 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, July 19. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $16300 target. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.82. About 732,386 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $22.77 billion. It operates in two divisions, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. It currently has negative earnings. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.