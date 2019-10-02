State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Trimmed Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding by $66.22 Million; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Lifted Its Position in Mastercard Class A (MA) by $602,976 as Stock Price Rose

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 483,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 12.20 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 billion, down from 12.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $145.22. About 335,549 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $6.61 during the last trading session, reaching $264.33. About 1.89M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 41,333 shares to 446,061 shares, valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89M for 21.36 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Riverhead Ltd Liability Company holds 8,107 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 5,939 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.13% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). First Financial In holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 150 shares. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na holds 0% or 7,114 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Finance has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 107 shares. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 27 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.03% or 20,993 shares. Weitz Inv Management stated it has 318,010 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd invested in 0% or 1,736 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.34% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 16,632 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Lc reported 1,855 shares stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 7.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh reported 5,015 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Asset Management holds 1.05% or 219,172 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset holds 0.88% or 353,327 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation New York reported 9.4% stake. Fdx, California-based fund reported 79,601 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Peoples Fincl owns 16,925 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 84,094 shares. Polen Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 4.39M shares. 1,646 were reported by Brave Asset Mngmt Inc. 5,795 were reported by Glenview Bancshares Trust Dept. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 2.73% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 4,583 are owned by Farmers And Merchants Investments.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.