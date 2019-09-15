State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Trimmed Its Stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by $66.22 Million as Market Value Rose; As Aes (AES) Share Price Declined, Gateway Advisory Cut by $320,400 Its Stake

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 20,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 27,832 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $466,000, down from 47,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 5.50M shares traded or 11.34% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 08/05/2018 – AES Gener announces $3 billion plan to restructure Chilean hydro project; 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 483,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 12.20 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 billion, down from 12.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $147.58. About 968,837 shares traded or 5.51% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F

Gateway Advisory Llc, which manages about $271.34 million and $388.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 941,118 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $94.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.26M for 10.39 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 884 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity has 0.07% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 750,507 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.88M shares. 2.36M are held by First Lp. Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1,655 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments owns 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 358 shares. Hightower Ser Lta holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 31,651 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 3.71M shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 33,300 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 59,261 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Hightower Advisors Llc stated it has 335,416 shares. 848 are owned by Sandy Spring Financial Bank.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89M for 21.70 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 184,223 shares to 368,446 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waterfront Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 2.18% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Estabrook Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 3,543 shares. Jennison Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.06% or 3,928 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 6,189 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 120,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America Corp De owns 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1.03M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 112 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 17 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bowen Hanes & Co Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 15,752 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 38,338 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.