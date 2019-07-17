State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Trimmed By $17.68 Million Its Kellogg Co (K) Position; Unitil (UTL)’s Sentiment Is 1.51

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased Kellogg Co (K) stake by 7.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as Kellogg Co (K)’s stock rose 0.72%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 3.98M shares with $228.29 million value, down from 4.29M last quarter. Kellogg Co now has $18.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 927,964 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA

Unitil Corp (UTL) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 65 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 43 sold and decreased stakes in Unitil Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 9.27 million shares, up from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Unitil Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 35 Increased: 44 New Position: 21.

More notable recent Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Unitil Corporation (UTL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Unitil Files for an Increase in Natural Gas Distribution Rates for Maine Customers – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Unitil Reports First Quarter Earnings NYSE:UTL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 112.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Unitil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -102.68% negative EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation for 237,731 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc owns 384,369 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 0.78% invested in the company for 197,690 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 0.51% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 171,635 shares.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.35. About 11,260 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (UTL) has risen 19.97% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $885.29 million. It operates through three divisions: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. It has a 20.09 P/E ratio. The firm distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consumer Edge Research warns on headwinds for Kellogg – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kellogg Company Sets Date for 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call / Webcast – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kellogg Restructures Again, 150 Jobs To Be Cut – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hot Commodities: An Offaly Happy July 4th! – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg seen as vegetarian sleeper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.69 million for 14.95 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was downgraded by Consumer Edge Research to “Underweight” on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, June 24. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Pivotal Research.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.42 million activity. The insider KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold $5.49 million.