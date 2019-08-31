State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) Has Lifted by $89.70 Million as Valuation Rose; Transcanada (TRP) Holder Energy Income Partners Has Lifted Its Stake by $5.99 Million as Stock Rose

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 136,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 9.47 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.61M, up from 9.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 2.20 million shares traded or 68.40% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA: PROJECT REPRESENTS AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT C$100M; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Financial Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions; 09/03/2018 NTV News: #BREAKING: The Neb. Supreme Court has sided with TransCanada in a lawsuit filed by landowners; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Encompasses Jan 1, 2018-Dec 31, 2019; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS IF LNG CANADA GOES AHEAD, MOST SPENDING ON COASTAL GAS LINK PIPELINE TO BE IN 2021, 2022; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA VP SAMANTHA STUART SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN N.Y; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Adj EPS C$0.98; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 846,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4.72 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500.30M, up from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Continues to Look Like an Excellent Buy – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Growth Stocks Perfect for Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Kick-Start Your Retirement With These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA 101: Earn $545 Per Month Tax-Free – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 184,737 shares to 20.68M shares, valued at $601.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 210,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.93M shares, and cut its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).