State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Raised Its Graco (GGG) Stake by $1.27 Million; Uss Investment Management LTD Increased Stake in Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU)

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 165.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60M, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 946,220 shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 30.25% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gross Profit $233; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Is Upbeat on Africa Even as Mine Uncertainty Persists; 23/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S AMCU SAYS IT RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ANGLOGOLD TUESDAY; 08/03/2018 – South Africa’s Anglogold backs Randgold’s negotiations with Congo govt; 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti head quits for Vedanta CEO role; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS IN FULL SUPPORT OF RANDGOLD RE; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti On Track For 2018 Production Guidance of Between 3.325Moz and 3.450Moz; 18/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Availability Of Annual B-BBEE Compliance Report; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – FOR SOUTH AFRICAN BUSINESS, CO HAS CONSIDERED VARIOUS OPTIONS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED SALES AND SERVICES REDUCTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Paulson keeps stake in gold investments during 1st qtr -filing

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,559 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 74,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 63,971 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 37,000 shares to 38,038 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 705,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,349 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 44,300 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Snyder Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 2.76% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 482,633 shares stake. M&T Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.27% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Com reported 2.08M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Bb&T holds 7,687 shares. Zebra Capital Limited Com owns 0.21% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 7,968 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has 0.71% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 149,107 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 17,010 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Incorporated has 11,130 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 166 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $319,157 activity. 2,500 shares were sold by Wordell Angela F, worth $109,076 on Tuesday, February 5.