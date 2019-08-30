State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $220.22 Million; Stock Price Rose; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Maintains Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 572.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 17,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,470 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 3,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $255.01. About 103,947 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10.01 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90B, up from 8.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $208.74. About 4.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier raises fears over US-China trade spat; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Apple to Offer $50 Rebates for Full-Price IPhone Battery Swaps; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 24/04/2018 – Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year – CNBC; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,624 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi has 2.61% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 36,156 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability reported 18,361 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% stake. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 49,900 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt stated it has 35,137 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Com Of America holds 775 shares. Bokf Na reported 47,333 shares stake. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability invested 0.94% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Rampart Inv Management Communication Ltd has invested 0.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Savant Cap Ltd Liability holds 2,488 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma holds 41,829 shares. Northeast reported 1,339 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,588 shares to 15,621 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,526 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).