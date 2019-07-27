State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Raised By $1.26 Million Its Ppg Inds (PPG) Stake; M&T Bank (MTB) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) stake by 34.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company acquired 11,278 shares as Ppg Inds Inc (PPG)’s stock rose 3.75%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 44,089 shares with $4.98M value, up from 32,811 last quarter. Ppg Inds Inc now has $27.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 1.21 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: His Employment With the Co Was Terminated as of May 10; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter; 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 10/05/2018 – PPG Fires Controller After Finding Improper Accounting Entries; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/05/2018 – PPG Has New Deadline For Filing Quarterly Report — MarketWatch

Among 7 analysts covering M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. M&T Bank had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) on Friday, April 5 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $172 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. Wood maintained M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) rating on Friday, July 19. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $18500 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 2. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. See M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $196.0000 New Target: $168.0000 Downgrade

19/07/2019 Broker: Wood Rating: Outperform Old Target: $189.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $217.0000 New Target: $206.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $176.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $173.0000 New Target: $174.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $150 New Target: $155 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $207 New Target: $210 Maintain

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold M&T Bank Corporation shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 50,680 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 0.17% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 31,514 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Corp invested 1.52% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0.04% or 50,306 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 659 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company has 2,614 shares. Covington Advsrs accumulated 33,496 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 29,533 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 0.1% or 183,712 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv has 5,366 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 2,429 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Argyle Capital Inc has invested 0.27% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 16,587 shares.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding firm for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company has market cap of $22.14 billion. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. It has a 11.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. Shares for $111,856 were sold by Todaro Michael J. on Tuesday, January 29. King Darren J sold $1.65 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.00% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $164.95. About 1.36 million shares traded or 90.23% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net $352.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB); 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank Sets Aside $135 Million for Litigation — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $43 MLN IN INITIAL 2018 QUARTER, COMPARED WITH $55 MLN IN CORRESPONDING 2017 QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition Of The M/T ‘Anikitos’; 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 21/03/2018 – M&T Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate From 4.50% to 4.75%; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 9.15%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited accumulated 0% or 85 shares. Amica Mutual Ins reported 0.11% stake. Boys Arnold And invested in 1,785 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 215,364 shares. North Star Mngmt has 650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest has invested 0.05% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 16,538 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc stated it has 1,002 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 21 shares. Duncker Streett And Company Inc has 142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Btr has invested 0.06% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Enterprise Financial Svcs invested in 0.14% or 5,587 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt holds 10,745 shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Shelton Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

