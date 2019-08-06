State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Maintains Stake in Ppg Inds (PPG); As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Sanders Capital Raised Its Position

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 847,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 18.14 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864.15 million, up from 17.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 42.76M shares traded or 72.56% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 34.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 44,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 32,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 1.07 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: His Employment With the Co Was Terminated as of May 10; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

