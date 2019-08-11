State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lowered Position in Novo (NVO) by $21.28 Million as Valuation Declined; Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Holder Pinebridge Investments LP Cut Holding by $3.32 Million as Stock Rose

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 409,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 4.21 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.21M, down from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.94 million shares traded or 31.23% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE AMENDS LICENSE PACT WITH NOVO NORDISK; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk says haemophilia drug data support clinical profile; 05/03/2018 REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda(R); 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION IN LINE WITH ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2 MAY THAT NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS OWNERSHIP OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL AROUND 28%; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO; 26/03/2018 – FDA approves inclusion of data from safety outcomes trial in the Tresiba® label; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts); 30/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 2nd Wk, Contrave Advances: Obesity

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 17,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 32,213 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, down from 49,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 559,785 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.41B for 20.95 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Another recent and important Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Pharma Stock Roundup: AGN, NVO Earnings, EU Nod to SNY & ABBV Drugs for New Patients – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB) by 10,561 shares to 11,165 shares, valued at $915,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 30,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Sth Kor Etf (EWY).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 44.23 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.