State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lowered Novo (NVO) Position; Oaktree Capital Management LP Increased Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holding

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stake by 9.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 31,268 shares as Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 349,648 shares with $63.79 million value, up from 318,380 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding now has $412.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 12.66 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased Novo (NVO) stake by 8.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 409,316 shares as Novo (NVO)’s stock declined 2.46%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 4.21M shares with $220.21M value, down from 4.62M last quarter. Novo now has $118.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 714,958 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A/S for up to USD 200 Million; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS HELGE LUND WAS ELECTED BOARD CHAIRMAN AT AGM; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS EPIDESTINY IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MORE THAN 400 MILLION US DOLLARS IN UPFRONT, DEVELOPMENT AND SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND WILL GET ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 26/03/2018 – REG-FDA approves inclusion of data on cardiovascular outcomes and severe hypoglycaemia in the Tresiba® label; 06/03/2018 – Global Injection Pen Market (2018-2022) Dominated by Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi – Growing Demand for Self-administration Drug Delivery Devices – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences Enters a Collaboration to License Its LPA1 Receptor Small Molecule Program to Novo Nordisk a/s for Up to $200M; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 09/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 8%; 02/04/2018 – Orexigen’s Contrave Falls After 1-Wk, Saxenda Advances: Obesity

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Monday, May 20 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $195 target in Friday, March 29 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $196 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased Dte Energy Co stake by 119,000 shares to 96,000 valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verint Systems Inc (Prn) stake by 14.00 million shares and now owns 8.06 million shares. Euronav Nv was reduced too.