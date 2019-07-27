State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lowered Its Kellogg Co (K) Position; Usa Financial Portformulas Has Trimmed Aes (AES) Holding By $2.18 Million

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 60.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 121,091 shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock declined 4.81%. The Usa Financial Portformulas Corp holds 79,872 shares with $1.44M value, down from 200,963 last quarter. Aes Corp now has $11.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 3.59M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AES Gener and Subsidiaries at ‘BBB-‘; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased Kellogg Co (K) stake by 7.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as Kellogg Co (K)’s stock rose 0.72%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 3.98 million shares with $228.29 million value, down from 4.29M last quarter. Kellogg Co now has $20.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.73. About 2.78M shares traded or 15.90% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $67.22 million activity. KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST also sold $5.48 million worth of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Monday, June 10.

Among 4 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kellogg had 7 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Pivotal Research downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $62 target in Friday, February 8 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 24 by Argus Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 5 by PiperJaffray. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was downgraded by Consumer Edge Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.66 million for 15.79 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.49 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley maintained The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of AES in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity. 2.58 million The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) shares with value of $41.58 million were bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W.