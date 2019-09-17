State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lowered Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position as Valuation Declined; Radcom LTD (RDCM) Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $711,880 as Valuation Declined

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 88,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 678,897 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 589,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 235 shares traded. RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 277,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 8.93 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649.41 million, down from 9.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 6.44M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.85 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,882 shares to 21,044 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $317.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc by 214,698 shares to 182,488 shares, valued at $8.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 326,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,001 shares, and cut its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

