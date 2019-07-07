State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lowered Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $45.39 Million; Share Value Declined; Sta Wealth Management Cut Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $846,660

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 1.09 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 567,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742.06M, down from 9.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.85 million shares traded or 32.03% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Co reported 0.51% stake. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 17,460 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management stated it has 0.77% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 2,000 were accumulated by St Germain D J Comm Incorporated. 8,666 were reported by Homrich And Berg. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.42% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0.67% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1.75 million shares. Schnieders Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.94% or 43,669 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5.22 million shares. Calamos Advsr Lc accumulated 238,616 shares. Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Agf has invested 2.68% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 117,094 shares. First Interstate Bancshares invested in 0.04% or 1,560 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,574 shares stake.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,580 shares to 32,305 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 26.96 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $97,118 activity. POPE JOHN C sold $31,698 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Tuesday, January 15. CLARK FRANK M sold $31,463 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Financial has invested 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Glovista Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,628 shares. Jcic Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 191 shares in its portfolio. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Co invested in 109,563 shares. Susquehanna Llp owns 475,190 shares. Tekla Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 320,213 shares stake. Burney Company holds 0.53% or 105,176 shares. Chilton Cap Management Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 5,236 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Papp L Roy & Assoc has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,663 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Grassi Investment owns 77,550 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. First Long Island Limited Liability Com stated it has 115,559 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. 59,847 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Moreover, Intact Inv has 0.13% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.26 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26.

