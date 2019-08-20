State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lifted Ppg Inds (PPG) Holding By $1.26 Million; PDF Solutions (PDFS)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 44 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 34 sold and decreased stakes in PDF Solutions Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 23.12 million shares, down from 24.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding PDF Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 26 Increased: 29 New Position: 15.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) stake by 34.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company acquired 11,278 shares as Ppg Inds Inc (PPG)’s stock rose 1.66%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 44,089 shares with $4.98 million value, up from 32,811 last quarter. Ppg Inds Inc now has $26.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $110.65. About 153,926 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG APPROVES BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COST SAVINGS BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $55 MLN IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Provide More Info Initiative Progresses; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries has $125 highest and $106 lowest target. $114.40’s average target is 3.39% above currents $110.65 stock price. PPG Industries had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 22 by Buckingham Research. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PPG Partners With Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to Introduce Students to Careers in Artificial Intelligence, STEM-Related Fields – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PPG Foundation Invests $1.5 Million in Grants to Support Educational, Community Sustainability Programs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPG completes acquisition of Dexmet – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Completes Acquisition of Specialty Materials Manufacturer Dexmet – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PPG acquires Connecticut-based materials manufacturer – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Holding stated it has 0.81% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Arrow Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 476 shares. Novare Ltd Company stated it has 7,178 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 8,740 shares. Motco stated it has 46,360 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 435,867 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Davenport And Company Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.69% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Invesco Limited reported 1.14M shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). National Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Principal Inc owns 0.09% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 847,873 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 409,349 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 5,317 shares.

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company has market cap of $373.25 million. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio Â–char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns.

More notable recent PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shuo Zhang Joins PDF Solutions Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PDF Solutions® Reports Second Fiscal Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PDF Solutions (PDFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Add Up The Parts: VIOO Could Be Worth $161 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dynavax Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 12,583 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) has risen 27.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 5.46% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. for 1.30 million shares. Harber Asset Management Llc owns 689,574 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 0.75% invested in the company for 1.28 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 42,818 shares.