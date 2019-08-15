State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lifted Graco (GGG) Holding; Hyman Charles D Has Cut Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $1.17 Million

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 100,559 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 74,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 217,239 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D analyzed 24,436 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 129,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 153,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $191.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 16.18M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $972.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,820 shares to 230,435 shares, valued at $27.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.12 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.