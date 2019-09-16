State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lifted By $1.29 Million Its Lam Research (LRCX) Holding; Shorts at Catasys (CATS) Lowered By 0.2%

Catasys Inc (NASDAQ:CATS) had a decrease of 0.2% in short interest. CATS’s SI was 1.78 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.2% from 1.78M shares previously. With 144,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Catasys Inc (NASDAQ:CATS)’s short sellers to cover CATS’s short positions. The SI to Catasys Inc’s float is 35.79%. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 79,082 shares traded. Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has risen 150.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 150.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CATS News: 30/05/2018 – Catasys Launches OnTrak Solution with Second Largest Health Plan in the Nation; 07/03/2018 – CATASYS INC – REITERATES EXPECTATION TO REPORT ANNUAL BILLINGS OF $20.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 Catasys Announces Expansion of OnTrak-HA; 15/05/2018 – CATASYS INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 BILLINGS GUIDANCE OF $20.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 06/03/2018 – CATASYS- REGIONAL HEALTH INSURER IN ILLINOIS ADDS ANXIETY, DEPRESSION TO ITS ONTRAK-HA PROGRAM FOR ELIGIBLE COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION COMMENCING IN 16 U.S. STATES; 04/04/2018 – CENTRAL AZUCARERA DE TARLAC – PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION APPROVED PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AYALA LAND OF LAND PARCELS OWNED BY CO; 30/05/2018 – CATASYS – ENTERED INTO DEAL & LAUNCHED ONTRAK PROGRAM WITH SECOND LARGEST HEALTH PLAN IN U.S

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 48.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company acquired 6,882 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 21,044 shares with $3.95 million value, up from 14,162 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $34.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $236.42. About 604,333 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. The company has market cap of $276.69 million. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services.

More notable recent Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Much Would Cat Owners Spend if Their Pet Needed Surgery? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LinkResPet (OTC: LRSV) Explores Expansion Into Pet Functional Supplement Space – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Antin Infrastructure hires banks to sell UK gas pipeline – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Total reinsurance capital at H1 2019 increases 8% driven by strong investment markets: Willis Re – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) stake by 495,550 shares to 11.88M valued at $604.04 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) stake by 483,360 shares and now owns 12.20 million shares. Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 665,759 were reported by Soroban Lp. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 31,457 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 14,422 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,575 shares. Associated Banc holds 108,980 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 81,210 are held by Asset Management One Communications. Highland LP owns 10,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pinnacle has invested 1.8% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 21,382 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% or 299,922 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares, a New York-based fund reported 20,124 shares. Chemical Bank & Trust holds 5,236 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.