State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Increases Stake in Myriad Genetics (MYGN); Mairs & Power Has Upped Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Holding by $1.75 Million

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 18,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 205,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.23 million, up from 186,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $84.43. About 314,864 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 41,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 446,061 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.39M, up from 404,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.92. About 330,016 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 29/05/2018 – ECB vs Italy, China Slowdown, Myriad Faces of Trudeau: Eco Day; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad Genetics, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q Adj EPS 31c; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.15, REV VIEW $770.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS 3Q REV. $193.5M, EST. $187.5M; 27/04/2018 – New Study Finds that 24 Percent of Women Seen in the Obstetrics-Gynecology Setting Met NCCN Guidelines for Hereditary Cancer Genetic Testing; 03/05/2018 – Myriad Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. –

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “South Texas Money Management founder dies – San Antonio Business Journal” on April 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “See the largest banks in Houston in 2019 â€” and which gained, lost market share – Houston Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Commerce Bankâ€™s new Dallas market president sees loosening in business lending market – Dallas Business Journal” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: General Electric, Symantec And More – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Braun Enterprises to break ground on new retail project with Mia’s Table, more – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CFR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 49.84 million shares or 0.58% less from 50.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jcsd Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 10,000 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Mairs Pwr holds 0.23% or 205,320 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). 1,137 are owned by Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 44,118 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Northern Trust accumulated 513,532 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cardinal has 7,505 shares. 45,792 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.43% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 162,959 shares. Tower Bridge reported 47,163 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,318 shares. Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv holds 722 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 4.26 million shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 153,982 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $250.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey (NYSE:HSY) by 17,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,423 shares, and cut its stake in Western Union (NYSE:WU).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $94,324 activity.

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Disciplined Investor Considers Capturing Profit In Myriad Genetics – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Myriad Genetics down 26% after FQ4 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Certain Officers â€“ MYGN – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Peter D. Meldrum (1947-2018) Nasdaq:MYGN – GlobeNewswire” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MYGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 77.57 million shares or 1.24% more from 76.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Automobile Association reported 26,831 shares. Ameriprise Fin invested in 446,218 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nordea Investment Mngmt stated it has 130,070 shares. Blair William And Il reported 15,191 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% stake. One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership reported 34,550 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 118,440 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 214,105 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 11,700 are held by South Dakota Inv Council. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 1,432 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,898 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Profund Advsrs owns 0.03% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 24,683 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).