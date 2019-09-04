State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Increases Position in Texas Instrs (TXN); Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holder Crosslink Capital Has Upped Holding by $2.44 Million

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 846,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4.72 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500.30 million, up from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $121.74. About 2.88 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $152.42. About 292,755 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I3 Verticals Inc by 50,418 shares to 383,804 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,970 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,686 shares. Swiss Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Assetmark stated it has 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 55,375 were reported by Sit Investment Assoc. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability invested 0.78% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Cap Impact Advsr Limited Co holds 14,425 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Eagle Boston Investment Mngmt has invested 1.86% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Cim Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Lord Abbett & Company Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 73,951 shares. Bailard has invested 0.23% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 54,491 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc reported 800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Service holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 982,285 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corp owns 25,341 shares. Asset Inc holds 0.19% or 14,350 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Limited stated it has 0.22% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Massachusetts-based Cadence Management Llc has invested 0.57% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Evergreen Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.09% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mckinley Mngmt Lc Delaware reported 5,141 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advisors reported 10,570 shares. Saturna Cap holds 0.02% or 6,644 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar has 0.11% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 43,419 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 182,576 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh owns 266,667 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 126 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Westport Asset Incorporated accumulated 10,062 shares or 0.75% of the stock.