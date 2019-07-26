State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $445.81 Million; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Lowered Position by $885,720

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 3.81 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.20 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 billion, up from 9.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 7.59 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 13,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,878 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $853,000, down from 26,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 2.66 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,065 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 80,050 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.42% or 57,036 shares. Sanders Ltd has 11.96M shares for 6.88% of their portfolio. Fayerweather Charles reported 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Franklin Resources reported 27.71 million shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc owns 467,895 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Zuckerman Inv Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Armstrong Henry H Assocs Inc has invested 18.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bangor National Bank & Trust owns 27,649 shares. Shelton holds 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 52,487 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Taconic Cap Limited Partnership reported 153,000 shares. Meritage Group Incorporated Ltd Partnership invested in 2.57M shares. Smith Salley & Assoc owns 224,592 shares for 4.26% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Atlassian Keeps Moving Forward with M&A – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: An Impressive Comeback – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Metrics Behind Microsoft’s Soaring Stock Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.23 million for 11.97 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum’s Possible Future Path – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 20% Undervalued – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Terms For Settling Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 1,525 shares to 3,501 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Tru reported 8,676 shares. Bp Plc accumulated 79,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 2.53M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Leisure Mngmt reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.14% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 2.32 million shares. Menta Cap Ltd Co invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Allstate Corp invested in 34,795 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 38,031 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt accumulated 2.27 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 161,732 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 502,754 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Iberiabank Corp reported 28,083 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling reported 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 138 shares. Blair William And Il has 35,213 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.