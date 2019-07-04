State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Holding in Kellogg Co (K) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose; Longwood Capital Partners Cut Its Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Stake by $1.73 Million as Stock Price Rose

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 8,628 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.98 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.29 million, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.30B market cap company. The stock increased 6.30% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.67. About 5.58M shares traded or 152.56% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32,500 shares to 205,500 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trinity Biotech’s Next Act Could Surprise Investors – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chembio Determines Not to Proceed with Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Chembio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chembio Diagnostics Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gail S. Page Joins Chembio Diagnostics Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 06, 2017.

Analysts await Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.66 million for 15.23 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $67.75 million activity.

