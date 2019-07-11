State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Upped Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding by $89.70 Million; Rock Point Advisors Boosted Stake in American International Group (AIG)

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 15,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 75,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.73. About 2.89 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 846,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.72M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500.30M, up from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $116.64. About 2.98M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Instruments Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chip stocks volatile after TI, STM prints – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: PH, COG, ADC, TXN, AFL – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAG, TXN, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: TXN, IRDM, X – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider XIE BING sold $922,762. On Friday, January 25 Van Haren Julie sold $402,732 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 3,953 shares. 33,371 shares were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY, worth $3.37M. 14,749 shares valued at $1.53M were sold by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF also sold $418,992 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Ilan Haviv also sold $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 59,876 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Westwood Hldgs Gp holds 673,110 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Sky Inv Grp Limited Liability Company has 1.88% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fayez Sarofim And Com holds 2.85 million shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.37% or 3.21 million shares. Marvin And Palmer Assoc Inc owns 4.77% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 57,724 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability reported 0.14% stake. Northstar Inv Advsr Llc owns 1.71% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 87,089 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,294 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hemenway Trust Communication Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Credit Agricole S A holds 925 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Secs Lc reported 0.49% stake. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 105,522 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc accumulated 35,203 shares. Laurion Capital LP invested in 265,007 shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alternative Capital Not Hindering Munich Re’s Cyber Growth (Yet) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Life & Retirement Brings Consumers a New Level of Customization for Polaris Variable Annuities with Greater Flexibility, Personalization and Control – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.14% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 271,480 shares. Pacific Global Invest Mngmt reported 16,997 shares. Cap Returns Ltd Liability Co stated it has 8.65% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Strs Ohio has 0.09% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 452,508 shares. Raymond James stated it has 703,336 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fulton State Bank Na stated it has 13,736 shares. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 125 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,501 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.12% or 169,152 shares. Boston Prtnrs invested 1.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd reported 36,490 shares stake. Utd Cap Advisers Llc holds 0.07% or 241,395 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 772 shares.