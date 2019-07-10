State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Westlake Chemical (WLK)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 40.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company acquired 3.81M shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 13.20M shares with $1.56B value, up from 9.39 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $137.7. About 9.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA

Among 5 analysts covering Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westlake Chemical had 18 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Tuesday, July 2 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Alembic. Nomura upgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) rating on Monday, April 15. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $79 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Alembic on Monday, June 24. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, July 2. See Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $59.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Alembic Rating: Buy New Target: $87 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70 New Target: $79 Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $82 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Westlake Chemical Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 45,350 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 3,223 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 1,364 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 5,229 shares. Sei has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Smart Portfolios Ltd holds 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) or 95 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 7,422 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 152,914 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 2.00 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 7,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc reported 4.62 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability holds 198,677 shares.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. The company has market cap of $8.99 billion. It operates through two divisions, Olefins and Vinyls. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen.

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Westlake Chemical Corporation’s (NYSE:WLK) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Westlake Chemical (WLK) Q2 and FY EPS Guidance Falls Short of Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/01: (NPTN) (GWR) (QRVO) Higher; (WLK) (ZM) (MNST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP For: Jul 10 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 220,386 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EBITDA $579M; 10/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $124 FROM $122; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 28/03/2018 – Westlake Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooperman Leon G has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,042 shares. California-based Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has invested 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iron holds 8,515 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. 154,979 are held by Freestone Liability. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Lc holds 46,452 shares or 3.69% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 72,712 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Fagan has invested 4.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Holderness Invests owns 3.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 63,059 shares. Loudon Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,839 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 12.14 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company accumulated 1.46% or 1.49M shares. Tcw Group accumulated 597,869 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Herald Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 30,600 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Nomura maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $14500 target. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Shares for $28.35 million were sold by Nadella Satya.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.