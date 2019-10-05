State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Aptargroup (ATR) Holding; Last Week BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Analysts

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased Aptargroup Inc (ATR) stake by 5.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 355,240 shares as Aptargroup Inc (ATR)’s stock rose 7.28%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 6.09M shares with $757.10M value, down from 6.44M last quarter. Aptargroup Inc now has $7.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 160,071 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR)

Among 5 analysts covering BP PLC (LON:BP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP PLC has GBX 710 highest and GBX 555 lowest target. GBX 620’s average target is 25.28% above currents GBX 494.9 stock price. BP PLC had 36 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 16 by Berenberg. The stock of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Bernstein. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform”. The stock of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 620 target in Thursday, May 2 report. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. See BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Ltd Com invested in 0.08% or 17,359 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 2,672 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Lc owns 208,969 shares. Johnson Group Inc owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 26,929 shares. State Street holds 2.61 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Three Peaks Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.53% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,783 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 350 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Llc owns 0.18% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 3,211 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 4,054 shares. Mondrian Inv Prtnrs Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 31,831 shares. 60,585 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% or 11,136 shares.

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $61.03 million for 30.88 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated gas and oil firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 101.12 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. It has a 11.3 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas , and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).