State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Trimmed By $24.78 Million Its Donaldson (DCI) Position; Mackay Shields Boosted By $1.55 Million Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased Donaldson Inc (DCI) stake by 4.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 495,550 shares as Donaldson Inc (DCI)’s stock declined 5.56%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 11.88M shares with $604.04M value, down from 12.37 million last quarter. Donaldson Inc now has $6.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 973,700 shares traded or 107.33% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Net $69.9M; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 25/05/2018 – Donaldson Foundation Announces Support for Wounded Veterans; 29/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N : EDWARD JONES RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/03/2018 Donaldson Co 2Q Loss/Shr 40c; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.93-Adj EPS $2.01

Mackay Shields Llc increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 29.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 7,913 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 34,725 shares with $6.84 million value, up from 26,812 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $39.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.1. About 1.55M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) stake by 159,058 shares to 169,297 valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) stake by 342,737 shares and now owns 374,876 shares. Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $241’s average target is 17.50% above currents $205.1 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Friday, September 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.